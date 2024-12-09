A colorful winter patchwork in SW China's Yunnan Province

People's Daily Online) 15:17, December 09, 2024

As winter arrives, the land in Hongtudi township, Dongchuan district, Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, becomes a vibrant tapestry of colors, marking the most enchanting season of the year.

Under the sunlight, freshly harvested fields reveal striking red soil that interweaves with patches of barley, rapeseed, buckwheat, and corn. These bold color blocks, paired with layered terraced fields, create a dazzling patchwork. The vivid hues and flowing lines deliver a powerful visual impact, making the scene truly spectacular.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

