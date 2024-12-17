Macao prepares for celebration of 25th anniversary of return to motherland

Ecns.cn) 14:01, December 17, 2024

A street is decorated with Chinese national flags and flags of the Macao Special Administrative Region to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.

The Ruins of St. Paul are decorated to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

A street is decorated with Chinese national flags and flags of the Macao Special Administrative Region to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Tourists visit the Golden Lotus Square in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

