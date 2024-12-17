'Macau 2049' premieres in celebration of 25th anniversary of Macao's return

People's Daily Online) 13:05, December 17, 2024

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the show "Macau 2049" premiered at MGM Theater in Macao, on Dec. 15. Pansy Ho Chiu-king, chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited, and leading Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou jointly unveiled the show.

The 80-minute show, directed by Zhang, features chapters that use advanced technologies from 20 countries and regions to showcase eight forms of Chinese intangible cultural heritage. It is presented with subtitles in eight international languages.

Photo shows a chapter of the show "Macau 2049," which premieres at MGM Theater in Macao, on Dec. 15, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the show)

"'Macau 2049' initiates a conversation between five thousand years of culture and technology, and the future, creating a fresh chemical reaction. The eight forms of Chinese intangible cultural heritage, originating from various locations across China that cover a distance of over 12,000 kilometers, provide viewers with a visual voyage through time and space," said Zhang.

"Macao is a melting pot of Chinese and Western cultures, and we hope to truly integrate both cultures into the show. 'Macau 2049' opens up new pathways for preserving, innovating, and promoting intangible cultural heritage in modern society. The show enables audiences to appreciate the charm of traditional culture and infinite possibilities of advanced technology," said Pansy Ho.

Macao has long been celebrated for its rich cultural tapestry. "Macau 2049" delves into the cultural treasures of China, highlighting Macao's unique allure as a global cultural melting pot. By blending traditional arts with modern technology, the show offers a platform for showcasing China's intangible cultural heritage and injects new vitality into Macao's culture and tourism industry and its ambition to become an international hub for performing arts.

