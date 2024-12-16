A young man's twin city life

Xinhua) 08:17, December 16, 2024

Su Baijing, wife of Wong Chi Choi, a young man from Macao, walks in the Hengqin Campus of the University of Macao, in Hengqin of Zhuhai city, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

At 8 o'clock every morning in the weekday, Wong drives his wife to the Hengqin Campus of the University of Macao from Fai Chi Kei of Macao, and then either goes to work in his company located at the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, or dives back to his office in Macao. After finishing work in the evening, he will pick up his wife and return to his home in Macao.

"When I first came to Hengqin in 2016, the commuting time between Macao and Hengqin was nearly two hours. Thanks to the measures to simplify the procedures for Macao-registered vehicles to enter Hengqin under certain conditions, the commuting time has been shortened to less than one hour, which greatly enhances my sense of happiness." Wong said.

As one of the first batch of twin city life explorers, Wong has an another identity as the Hengqin and Macao's exchange messenger. On last Wednesday, Wong welcomed a group of students from Lou Hau High School of Macao and invited them to visit the automated and intelligent production line of traditional Chinese medicines of the company he works in. Wong told the students that the cooperation model of "Macao registration plus Hengqin production" not only expands new channels for the development of traditional Chinese medicine in Macao, but also promotes the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine.

In addition to having a bigger stage for career, Wong also desires to live a more comfortable life in Hengqin. He has bought a property in Hengqin's Macao New Neighborhood. "My baby was born this year, and the whole family is embracing a new life in our new home in Hengqin. Hengqin is a thriving and vibrant place." Wong said.

