A city in motion: Macao's journey to economic diversification

13:04, December 14, 2024 By Guo Yuqi, Li Hanfang, Huang Yang ( Xinhua

This aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows a view of the revitalized Mount Fortress in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- "The most exciting thing for me is riding on a circuit like this -- there's nothing else like it in the world," exclaimed 52-year-old British motorcycle racer Michael Rutter about the Guia Circuit in Macao.

In November, the 71st Macao Grand Prix roared into action, attracting world-class racers to this small coastal city of just 33 square kilometers. This iconic sporting event of Macao just epitomized the city's potential as a sports hub.

Ugo Ugochukwu of the United States drives during the FIA FR World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

RISING AS A SPORTS HUB

Over the years, the Macao Administrative Region (SAR) has embraced a strategy to appropriately diversify its economy, moving beyond its historic reliance on the gaming industry.

The SAR government's commitment to building a "city of sports" has led to many high-profile events, such as the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup, the Macao International Marathon, and the International Dragon Boat Races. According to the event organizer, tickets for the ITTF World Cup semi-finals and finals sold out almost instantly, underscoring its popularity.

In his 2024 policy address, Macao's chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, proposed hosting at least two international sports events monthly.

Ho said building the "city of sports" can enhance Macao's reputation as a world center of tourism and leisure, endowing leisure and entertainment with more positive and dynamic characteristics.

Rutter told the media that although the track hasn't changed much, the city -- with its new buildings and infrastructure -- has changed massively over his 30 years of racing here. His sentiment echoed the city's growing reputation as a venue where speed and modernity meet long-term beauty.

"Its (the Macao Grand Prix's) distinctiveness and the way it brings together people from all over the world make it very special," he said.

Luis Gomes, head of Macao's Sports Bureau, said that in the 25 years since Macao's return to the motherland, Macao's sports have connected with the world.

Ma Long of China celebrates after winning the men's singles final match against his teammate Lin Gaoyuan at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

MAKING OF A PERFORMING ARTS DESTINATION

Macao's efforts to become a "city of performing arts" add another feather to its diversification cap.

From start to end of the year, the city's Cotai Strip hosts various concerts, performances, and cultural events, drawing millions of spectators and boosting revenues across the hospitality, dining, and retail sectors.

Since 2023, the Galaxy Arena and several performance venues under Galaxy Entertainment have hosted over 180 entertainment shows and five sports events, attracting over a million spectators worldwide.

"Daytime sightseeing paired with evening performances has become the new travel norm," noted Liu Changmei, president of the Macao Urban Culture Promotion Association. She said this trend extends tourists' stays and invigorates Macao's nighttime economy.

Cultural festivals further enrich Macao's allure. Events like the Macao International Parade, the Macao Arts Festival, and the Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries showcase the city's harmonious blend of Eastern and Western influences.

According to data from the SAR government, various arts and cultural events in 2023 recorded nearly 20 million participants. Concerts and other events hosted by integrated resort and leisure enterprises attracted an audience of 1 million, generating approximately MOP 1.1 billion (140 million U.S. dollars) in ticket sales.

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at the Jin Yong Wuxia Drama Costumes and Weapons Exhibition held in Macao, south China, May 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

TOURISM AND BEYOND

In 1997, resident Si Wun Cheng took a black-and-white photograph in front of the Ruins of St. Paul's, with just a handful of tourists in the background. Fast forward to 2024, Macao's 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland, and Si recreated the image amid a bustling crowd of visitors from around the globe.

The numbers tell a compelling story: as of Dec. 7, 2024, Macao welcomed over 32.5 million visitors, expecting to hit 33 million by year's end. The figures reflect Macao's vibrant cultural and tourism appeal, bolstered by its historical heritage and integration with modern technology.

From the ancient A-Ma Temple to the modern Taipa, by the light rapid transit and then to the tranquil Coloane for a stroll, tourists can travel through time and space. The "old city, new experience" tour sketches this small city's unique blend of ancient and modern elements.

Today, visitors armed with smartphones can scan QR codes to uncover the rich histories of these sites, seamlessly blending the past with the present.

Beyond heritage and technology, Macao thrives in cultural innovation. Community-based projects, such as revitalizing historic neighborhoods with art and performance spaces, have been promoted by the government and created dynamic new attractions.

Children play at the revitalized Lai Chi Vun Shipyards in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Dec. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

In June this year, Macao was awarded the title of Culture City of East Asia 2025 as an art and culture program launched by China, Japan, and South Korea. The head of Macao's Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, believes this is "a cultural golden name card that tells the story of China."

She said that Macao will continue to leverage its advantages of blending Chinese and Western cultures and its extensive international exchanges, showcasing its multicultural charm, and further deepening cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation in East Asia.

