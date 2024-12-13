Macao's revitalized historic areas attract locals and tourists

Xinhua) 08:56, December 13, 2024

This aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows a view of the revitalized Mount Fortress in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). The Macao SAR government has been committed to revitalizing and utilizing the historic areas in the region. An increasing number of locals and tourists visit these areas today to feel the charm of integration between traditional and modern cultures. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People enjoy themselves at the revitalized Barra District in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on June 16, 2024.

People visit an exhibition at the revitalized Barra District, south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Dec. 8, 2024.

Children play at the revitalized Lai Chi Vun Shipyards in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Dec. 7, 2024.

People take selfies at the revitalized Lai Chi Vun Shipyards in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Dec. 7, 2024.

People visit the revitalized Lai Chi Vun Shipyards in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Dec. 7, 2024.

This aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows a view of revitalized Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

This photo taken on May 3, 2024 shows models presenting creations at an event in the pedestrian area of revitalized Fulong New Street in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

People are pictured at the pedestrian area of revitalized Fulong New Street in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Dec. 7, 2024.

An actor performs face-changing stunt at the pedestrian area of revitalized Fulong New Street in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Feb. 24, 2024.

People enjoy a performance at the revitalized Mount Fortress in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Sept. 17, 2024.

People in traditional Chinese costumes take selfies at the revitalized Mount Fortress in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Sept. 17, 2024.

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2024 shows the drunken dragon dance performance at the revitalized Inner Harbor area in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

A person paints from life at the revitalized Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Dec. 7, 2024.

A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians attend a handcraft workshop at the revitalized Barra District in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Sept. 1, 2024.

This drone photo taken on Nov. 1, 2024 shows a view of the revitalized Barra District, south China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

