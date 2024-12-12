Interview: Macao's incoming top official vows to advance success of "one country, two systems"

Xinhua) 14:46, December 12, 2024

MACAO, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Sam Hou Fai, Macao's incoming chief executive, has pledged to further the success of the "one country, two systems" practice, which has been in place in the region since Macao's return to China from Portuguese rule in 1999.

"Improving livelihoods and enhancing the quality of life of residents will be a cornerstone of the new regional government's agenda," said Sam, who will assume office as the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Dec. 20.

In an interview with Xinhua, he emphasized plans to address public concerns across multiple areas, including employment, social security, public services, healthcare, housing, and transportation.

Having lived in Macao for 38 years, Sam has established both his career and family in this region.

Sam was elected on Oct. 13 with an overwhelming 394 votes. During his candidacy, he engaged extensively with community groups, institutions and residents, gathering insights and feedback to effectively shape his policy vision for the next five years.

As the former president of the SAR's Court of Final Appeal, Sam underscored the critical role of law-based governance in achieving effective leadership. He intends to implement a series of reforms in legal, administrative, judicial and grassroots governance systems to improve governance in Macao.

Reflecting on Macao's economy, which has been reliant on the gaming industry, Sam highlighted the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which revealed the risks of relying on a single-industry economy.

"Challenges during the three years of the pandemic deepened society's understanding of the urgency and necessity of appropriate economic diversification," he said.

The SAR government will foster non-gaming industries, build a higher-level economic governance system, and explore innovative, forward-thinking reforms. This includes making medium- and long-term development plans tailored to various sectors, according to Sam.

Under the "one country, two systems" framework, Macao enjoys distinct advantages, including its status as a free trade port, a separate customs territory, a simple and low-tax environment, extensive global connections, and a rich blend of Chinese and Western cultures.

Looking forward, Sam said the government aims to enhance Macao's openness and internationalization. He envisions the city playing a key role in China's domestic and international economic flows and acting as a platform for both outbound and inbound exchanges -- while actively participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Macao will also focus on attracting high-caliber international talent to support its development and contribute to national growth, he noted.

In addition, Sam expressed Macao's commitment to strengthening its role as a "precise intermediary" for cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Meanwhile, Macao will deepen its collaboration with Guangdong and Hong Kong in advancing the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, he said.

Sam emphasized the importance of removing barriers to help foster integration across industries, technology and public welfare -- with the ultimate goal of creating a unified market within the Greater Bay Area and enabling more efficient flows of people, goods, capital and information.

"Safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the highest priority under the 'one country, two systems' policy," Sam said.

"The SAR government will prioritize maintaining national security and ensuring Macao's social stability," he said. "We will uphold the authority of China's Constitution and Macao SAR Basic Law, fully implement the 'patriots administering Macao' principle, strengthen legal and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard national security, and counter anti-China forces and foreign interference."

"The successful practice of 'one country, two systems' over the past 25 years has demonstrated its vitality and strengths," Sam added. "At this new juncture, we must draw from our experience and further advance the implementation of 'one country, two systems' to fully realize its advantages."

Looking ahead, Sam urged government departments to enhance their research efforts to craft more precise, evidence-based policies that are in line with the public's core needs. "Macao is our shared home. Its high-quality development relies on the collective efforts of every resident," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)