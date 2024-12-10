Feature: From no choices to too many: a Macao youth's journey in an expanding entrepreneurial landscape

MACAO, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- In 2014, Fu Tang Long was at a crossroads.

After rejecting a secure civil service job in Macao, the 26-year-old decided to venture into entrepreneurship on the Chinese mainland.

At the time, the decision was bold. Macao's youth had limited options for jobs that offered security, steady income and clear career paths. Often, it was a choice between becoming a casino dealer or securing a civil servant role.

Yet, Fu felt that the region's economy couldn't offer him the growth he craved. He wanted something bigger, and the mainland seemed to offer endless possibilities.

"I felt there weren't enough opportunities in Macao," Fu recalls. "I saw the potential for growth on the mainland, especially in emerging industries like e-commerce."

His leap into the world of e-commerce wasn't smooth. His first venture -- selling outdoor gear -- failed within months. He learned painful lessons, but instead of retreating, Fu doubled down.

He sought advice from experienced entrepreneurs, adjusted his strategy, and his products gradually became some of the top sellers in the category on one popular mainland e-commerce platform.

"I realized that in entrepreneurship, you need two things: a mentor and the ability to learn from your mistakes," Fu says. "Once I had those, everything changed."

This experience ignited a passion for mentoring others. Fu wanted to help young people avoid the same mistakes he had made and carve out their own paths in business.

In 2019, after years of building his career in cities like Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, Fu saw an opportunity to return to Macao, which was undergoing a transformation, and so was the broader region.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development plan, launched in 2019, aimed to deepen integration between the three regions, creating a more connected and diversified economy. Fu saw it as a perfect moment to return home and contribute to Macao's transformation.

"The Greater Bay Area isn't just about economic growth," Fu explains. "It's about connecting markets. We can now tap into opportunities in the mainland and even international markets while staying in Macao."

Macao's position as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, combined with its push for economic diversification, has increasingly attracted young entrepreneurs.

With new opportunities emerging in high-end service industries like modern finance, law, IT and digital media, Macao's youth are no longer limited to traditional paths in sectors like tourism and hospitality.

In 2020, when the COVID-19 epidemic hit and many young people in Macao struggled to find work, Fu saw a chance to give back. He began offering free training in new media and live-streaming e-commerce, booming sectors on the mainland.

"There weren't many e-commerce opportunities in Macao before," reflects Fu, now the president of the Macao Digital Industry Research Institute and the executive deputy president of the Macao Live Streaming Association.

"It was like trying to grow a garden in a desert. But with the support of the Greater Bay Area's policies and Macao's integration into the digital economy, the environment for young entrepreneurs has completely changed."

Fu's efforts have made a real impact. Through his programs, he has helped over 350 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and trained nearly 4,000 young people in Macao in digital marketing and live-streaming.

Many of these individuals had no prior experience with e-commerce, but after completing Fu's training, several launched successful online stores, generating substantial revenue.

"We've helped Macao businesses sell over 16 million U.S. dollars' worth of goods through live-streaming over the past year," Fu says. "What's amazing is that many of these businesses were struggling before. Now, they're expanding their reach and finding new markets."

Fu was only 11 when Macao returned to China in 1999. "Back then, our family often discussed how to make a living, worrying that the handover would limit our development opportunities," he recalls. "But now, with my own children, we no longer worry about our livelihood or their future."

Macao's youth are no longer faced with the question of having limited choices. Today, they face a different kind of dilemma: "The challenge is not about finding opportunities," Fu says. "It's about choosing the right one."

Looking ahead, Fu is optimistic about Macao's role in the global economy. "Macao is small, but the stage is vast," he says. "We sit at the crossroads of the mainland, Europe and Latin America. The path ahead for our youth is no longer uncertain. It is full of exciting possibilities."

"Today, the youth of Macao are no longer content with merely being beneficiaries of the region's return to the motherland; they are increasingly driven to contribute, rather than simply take," Fu says. "They are gradually taking active roles in the nation's development."

