Interview: Macao's top legislator affirms legislature's commitment to national security, public welfare

MACAO, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Macao's top legislator affirmed that the local legislature has remained steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding national security and enhancing people's well-being since the city's return to China in 1999.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland from Portuguese rule.

"Maintaining national security is one of the most important responsibilities of our local legislature," Kou Hoi In, president of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), said in an interview with Xinhua.

Kou emphasized that the legislature has been working to ensure Macao adheres strictly to the provisions of the SAR Basic Law, upholding the central government's overall jurisdiction while exercising the region's high degree of autonomy.

Having served for 33 years in local legislature, Kou is one of its most seasoned members. He vividly recalled his role in the historic "midnight legislation" session on Dec. 20, 1999.

"After the handover ceremony at midnight, we immediately convened in the new Legislative Assembly building for our first full session," Kou said. "We passed 11 critical laws that laid the legal foundation for the functioning of the SAR's government, legislature, and judiciary."

Since the handover, Macao has enacted or amended 404 laws, including the Macao national security law, continuously refining its legal and institutional framework to align with the "one country, two systems" policy, the Constitution of China and the Basic Law of the Macao SAR.

Kou also underscored the importance of implementing the principle of "patriots administering Macao." The legislature of the SAR has revised laws governing the elections of the Chief Executive and the Legislative Assembly to ensure governance remains firmly in the hands of those who love both China and Macao.

In the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections, 21 candidates were disqualified with the implementation of this principle.

"The Legislative Assembly is not an opposition body," Kou clarified. "Under the Basic Law, Macao follows an executive-led system. Our members primarily offer constructive criticism, suggestions, and feedback to the government."

Reflecting on the past 25 years, Kou noted that the legislature and the SAR government have fostered a close, cooperative relationship, which has played a crucial role in the steady and sustained success of the "one country, two systems" policy in Macao.

"There are debates during legislative discussions, but when it comes to laws concerning national security, there is a clear consensus among lawmakers that what benefits the country benefits Macao," Kou said. "This shared understanding allows national security-related bills to pass swiftly and smoothly through the legislature."

On matters of public welfare, Kou said that the local legislature has consistently focused on two core priorities: promoting economic development and safeguarding the well-being of the people.

Key legislative initiatives covered education, employment, social security, housing, food security, and public transportation.

Additionally, the legislature has amended and enacted five laws regulating the gaming industry -- a pillar of Macao's economy -- to ensure its sustainable and healthy development.

To support the government's efforts to diversify the economy, the legislature has introduced laws on healthcare, modern finance, high-tech industries, and talent recruitment.

As the top legislator, Kou remains optimistic about the future of Macao's legislative work. "I will continue to lead the legislature in contributing to Macao's prosperity, stability, and the happiness of its residents," he said.

