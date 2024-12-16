Flower show celebrating 25th anniversary of Macao's return to motherland kicks off
Visitors take photos at a flower show on Taipa Island in Macao, south China, Dec. 14, 2024. A flower show celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland kicked off here on Saturday, and will run until Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People visit a flower show on Taipa Island in Macao, south China, Dec. 14, 2024. A flower show celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland kicked off here on Saturday, and will run until Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People visit a flower show on Taipa Island in Macao, south China, Dec. 14, 2024. A flower show celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland kicked off here on Saturday, and will run until Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A visitor takes photos at a flower show on Taipa Island in Macao, south China, Dec. 14, 2024. A flower show celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland kicked off here on Saturday, and will run until Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Visitors take photos at a flower show on Taipa Island in Macao, south China, Dec. 14, 2024. A flower show celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland kicked off here on Saturday, and will run until Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.