Flower show celebrating 25th anniversary of Macao's return to motherland kicks off

Xinhua) 10:39, December 16, 2024

Visitors take photos at a flower show on Taipa Island in Macao, south China, Dec. 14, 2024. A flower show celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland kicked off here on Saturday, and will run until Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

