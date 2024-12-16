Tourists visit historic center of Macao
Tourists visit the Ruins of St. Paul's in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
The historic center of Macao, a UNESCO world heritage site, bears witness to one of the earliest and longest-lasting encounters between China and the West.
The narrow and elongated area is dotted with historic buildings, from the A-Ma Temple dedicated to the sea-goddess Mazu, to the Mandarin's House -- the former residence of a prominent Chinese historical figure, and the landmark Ruins of St. Paul's, once among the largest Catholic churches in the Far East. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Tourists visit the Senado Square in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
Tourists visit the Guia Fortress in south China's Macao, Dec. 13, 2024.
Tourists visit the Lilau Square in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
This photo shows the St. Lawrence's Church in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
This photo shows the Sir Robert Ho Tung Library in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
Tourists visit the historic center of Macao in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
Tourists visit the A-Ma Temple in south China's Macao, Dec. 13, 2024.
This photo shows the Ruins of St. Paul's and its surrounding areas in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
Tourists visit the Mandarin's House in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
Tourists sit on the steps of Dom Pedro V Theatre in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
Tourists visit the Monte Fort in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
Tourists take selfies at the Monte Fort in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
Tourists visit the historic center of Macao in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
Tourists visit the historic center of Macao in south China's Macao, Dec. 12, 2024.
