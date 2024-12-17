Aerial view of Macao, south China

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows a view of Coloane in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 8, 2024 shows a view in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2024 shows a view of the University of Macao - Hengqin Campus and Hengqin of Guangdong in south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows a partial view of a reclamation project in Macao and part of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2024 shows the Macao Science Center in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a night view of the Sai Van Bridge (front) in Macao as well as Hengqin and Zhuhai of Guangdong in south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows a view in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a night view of the Macao Tower (front) in Macao and Zhuhai of Guangdong in south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2024 shows a view of the Guia Lighthouse in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2024 shows a view in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a partial view of Macao and Zhuhai of Guangdong in south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows a view of the Macao Tower (L) and the Sai Van Bridge (front) in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows a sunrise view of the Macao Peninsula in south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 1, 2024 shows a partial view of the Sai Van Bridge in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows a view of the Macao Peninsula in south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows a view of Taipa Island (front) of Macao and Hengqin of Gudngdong in south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2024 shows the Macao Bridge under construction in south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Ruins of St. Paul's (L) and the Mount Fortress in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows a view in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows four bridges linking Macao and the mainland in south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Guia Lighthouse in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows a view of Lusofonia in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2024 shows a view of Macao as well as Hengqin and Zhuhai of Guangdong in south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

