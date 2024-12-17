Macao Science-1 a successful example of ‘one country, two systems’ advantage

09:40, December 17, 2024 By Xing Xiaojing, Deng Xiaoci ( Global Times

A diagram showing Macao Science-1 satellites in orbit (Photo/Courtesy of Zhang Keke)

The successful launch of Macao Science-1 satellites, the first space science satellite program jointly developed by the Chinese mainland and Macao, owes much to the strong support of scientists and engineers from the mainland, Zhang Keke, chief scientist of the program and vice president of Macao University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times in an exclusive interview.

"It is a successful example of leveraging the advantages of the 'one country, two systems' policy to jointly achieve technological breakthroughs," Zhang said, while revealing that on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the Macao Science-2 satellite project has also been approved by the Macao Special Administration Regional (SAR) government.

As the establishment of a "global high-precision geomagnetic constellation" has been included in the recently released national-level development program for medium- to long-term space science from 2024 to 2050, it can be expected that Macao's influence in the international space science and technology field will continue to grow in the future, said Zhang, who is also the director of the Macao Institute of Space Technology and Applications.

The People's Daily reported on December 9 that the Macao Science-1 satellite science team recently released China's first WM3 4D Earth magnetic field model, which fully leverages the high-precision geomagnetic data collected by the satellite, expected to significantly improve Earth science and geomagnetic navigation. It can be applied to scientific research in Earth's deep interior, oceans, and Earth space, as well as in aerospace, maritime navigation, resource exploration, and intelligent devices.

Zhang told the Global Times that the current version of the real-time Earth magnetic field model is built on the high-precision magnetic field data from the Macao Science-1 satellites and other effective geomagnetic data. As China's first self-controlled real-time Earth magnetic field model, it holds significant scientific and practical value and represents a major advancement in the scientific research and applications of the satellite project.

Zhang added that the data collected by the Macao Science-1 satellites will grow, with algorithms undergoing continuous refinement. The team plans to release updated versions of the real-time Earth magnetic field model in the future.

The study of Earth's magnetic field is key to human survival, Zhang said. The sun constantly emits high-energy particles that hurtle toward Earth at high speeds. Earth's magnetic field serves as a protective shield, shielding the planet from these particles. Without it, life as we know it would be impossible, he said.

China launched the Macao Science-1 satellites on May 21, 2023, with a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), Macao Science-1 project is the first jointly developed space science satellite program by the Chinese mainland and Macao. It is also the first scientific exploration satellite designed to study the geomagnetic field and South Atlantic Anomaly, Xinhua said.

"After more than a year in orbit, the 'Macao Science-1' satellite has completed 8,000 Earth orbits, operating smoothly, collecting extensive high-precision data," Zhang said. "Scientists and engineers from countries including the US, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain are using this data for research and applications in fields such as Earth's deep interior, ocean science, and Earth space science."

According to the CNSA, the Macao Science-1 satellite program has signed cooperative research agreements with 18 countries including the US, the UK, and France, positioning it as a "golden calling card" showcasing Macau's cutting-edge high-tech capabilities.

"Due to the great success of the Macao Science-1 satellite, our team is now working on the planning of Macao Science-2," Zhang Keke shared. "If all goes well, the 'Macao Science-2' satellite is scheduled to be launched in late 2026 or early 2027."

When asked why it is necessary to launch the Macao Science-2, Zhang explained, "Macao Science-1 can only conduct observations, analyses, and data measurements in low-latitude regions, but it excludes polar regions. To achieve full global coverage and to enhance measurements of Earth's magnetic field and spatial data, it is essential to launch the Macao Science-2 satellite."

The Macao Science-2 program will also consist of two satellites. If successfully launched, they will form a satellite constellation with Macao Science-1 satellites. This four-satellite constellation will facilitate networked observations to deliver precise global data on Earth's magnetic field and space weather. It will be the world's first ideal constellation combining polar orbit and low-inclination satellites, offering detailed 3D observations of Earth's magnetic field and space weather.

