Torch of patriotism passed among generations of school faculties and students in Macao SAR

People's Daily Online) 14:47, December 17, 2024

On Oct. 1, 1949, Du Nam, the former principal of Hou Kong Middle School in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region, led all teachers and students to raise the first Chinese national flag (the five-star red flag) in Macao on campus.

On Dec. 20, 1999, on the historic day of Macao's return to the motherland, the principal once again led all teachers and students in raising China's national flag. Now, the torch has been passed to Iao Tun-ieong, the incumbent principal of the middle school.

Every Monday and on important holidays, the five-star red flag is raised above the middle school campus. Under the relentless guardianship of two generations of principals at Hou Kong Middle School, the seeds of patriotism have also taken root, sprouted, and grown. Thanks to the ceremony, students have come to understand the significance of the five-star red flag.

