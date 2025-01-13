We Are China

Shopping for Spring Festival goods brings festive cheer to E China's Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 11:02, January 13, 2025

Residents in Nanjing city, east China's Jiangsu Province, shop for Spring Festival goods, filling the markets with festive cheer. (Photo/Yang Suping)

As the Spring Festival approaches, the festive markets in Nanjing city, east China's Jiangsu Province, are bustling with activity. Residents are joyfully purchasing holiday goods, ready to embrace the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Photo shows a festive market in Nanjing city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Yang Suping)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)