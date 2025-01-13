Shopping for Spring Festival goods brings festive cheer to E China's Jiangsu
Residents in Nanjing city, east China's Jiangsu Province, shop for Spring Festival goods, filling the markets with festive cheer. (Photo/Yang Suping)
As the Spring Festival approaches, the festive markets in Nanjing city, east China's Jiangsu Province, are bustling with activity. Residents are joyfully purchasing holiday goods, ready to embrace the upcoming Chinese New Year.
Photo shows a festive market in Nanjing city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Yang Suping)
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
Photos
Related Stories
