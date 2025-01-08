Cultural activities launched to celebrate upcoming Spring Festival in China's Sichuan

This photo taken on Jan. 7, 2025 shows a parade performance of intangible cultural heritage in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of cultural activities are launched to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Langzhong City on Tuesday, the day of this year's Laba Festival.

Every year, the Spring Festival folk activities of the ancient city start on the Laba Festival which falls on the eighth day of the 12th lunar month and last until the second day of the second lunar month. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A visitor interacts with a lion dancer in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. A series of cultural activities are launched to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Langzhong City on Tuesday, the day of this year's Laba Festival.

A visitor interacts with a lion dancer in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. A series of cultural activities are launched to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Langzhong City on Tuesday, the day of this year's Laba Festival. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Jan. 7, 2025 shows a parade performance of intangible cultural heritage in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of cultural activities are launched to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Langzhong City on Tuesday, the day of this year's Laba Festival.

Every year, the Spring Festival folk activities of the ancient city start on the Laba Festival which falls on the eighth day of the 12th lunar month and last until the second day of the second lunar month. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A puppet artist performs in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. A series of cultural activities are launched to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Langzhong City on Tuesday, the day of this year's Laba Festival.

A puppet artist performs in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. A series of cultural activities are launched to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Langzhong City on Tuesday, the day of this year's Laba Festival. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Jan. 7, 2025 shows a parade performance of intangible cultural heritage in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of cultural activities are launched to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Langzhong City on Tuesday, the day of this year's Laba Festival.

Every year, the Spring Festival folk activities of the ancient city start on the Laba Festival which falls on the eighth day of the 12th lunar month and last until the second day of the second lunar month. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Calligraphy lovers present Spring Festival couplets to visitors in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. A series of cultural activities are launched to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Langzhong City on Tuesday, the day of this year's Laba Festival.

Calligraphy lovers present Spring Festival couplets to visitors in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. A series of cultural activities are launched to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Langzhong City on Tuesday, the day of this year's Laba Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

People watch a dragon and lion dance performance in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. A series of cultural activities are launched to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Langzhong City on Tuesday, the day of this year's Laba Festival.

People watch a dragon and lion dance performance in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. A series of cultural activities are launched to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Langzhong City on Tuesday, the day of this year's Laba Festival. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

