Crafting lanterns for the Chinese New Year in E China's Shandong

People's Daily Online) 10:16, January 07, 2025

A lantern craftsman crafts lanterns for the Chinese New Year. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

As the Chinese New Year approaches, over 150 lantern craftsmen from southwest China's Sichuan Province are busy creating and assembling lantern displays at the China Railway Qingdao World Expo City in the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area of Qingdao, east China's Shandong province.

The Qingdao Spring Festival Lantern Art Festival will feature more than 50 large lantern displays, including themes such as "Peacock Welcoming Guests," "Good Luck in the Year of the Snake," "Loong Soaring China," "Fortune and Good Luck," "Phoenix Singing in Qingdao," and "Blooming Prosperity." The lantern exhibition will open to the public on the day of the Little New Year (a week before Chinese New Year) and continue throughout the Spring Festival holiday, attracting tourists and boosting cultural and tourism consumption.

Lantern craftsmen craft and assemble lanterns for the Chinese New Year. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

A lantern craftsman crafts lanterns for the Chinese New Year. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

A lantern craftsman crafts lanterns for the Chinese New Year. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

Photo shows lanterns for the Chinese New Year. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)