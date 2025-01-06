Rime frost blankets Habahe Birches Park in NW China's Xinjiang
Rime frost creates an enchanting winter landscape at Habahe Birches Park in Habahe county, Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Liu Shihe)
Located in Habahe county, Altay Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Habahe Birches Park was the location of a stunning rime frost spectacle on Jan. 2, 2025. Following heavy snowfall and a sharp temperature drop, the park presented an enchanting frosty landscape stretching for miles, resembling a fairy tale scene.
Rime frost creates an enchanting winter landscape at Habahe Birches Park in Habahe county, Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Liu Shihe)
Rime frost creates an enchanting winter landscape at Habahe Birches Park in Habahe county, Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Liu Shihe)
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
Photos
Related Stories
- Northwest China’s Xinjiang sees record high passenger crossings and freight transport at its ports in 2024
- Interview: Life quality in Xinjiang debunks false Western narratives, says Egyptian media veteran
- In pics: first working day of 2025 at Khunjerab Pass in China's Xinjiang
- Xinjiang's water control project completed
- Breakthrough in world's longest expressway tunnel marks leap in Xinjiang's infrastructure
- China’s Xinjiang completes world’s longest expressway tunnel, paving way for new shortcut
- China's Xinjiang completes world's longest expressway tunnel through challenging mountains
- Interview: Xinjiang sets model in integrating history with modernity, says expert
- Xinjiang sets new tourism record with 300 mln visits this year
- Reinvestigation: Better lives in Xinjiang villages refute "forced labor" allegations
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.