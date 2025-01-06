We Are China

Rime frost blankets Habahe Birches Park in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 14:34, January 06, 2025

Rime frost creates an enchanting winter landscape at Habahe Birches Park in Habahe county, Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Liu Shihe)

Located in Habahe county, Altay Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Habahe Birches Park was the location of a stunning rime frost spectacle on Jan. 2, 2025. Following heavy snowfall and a sharp temperature drop, the park presented an enchanting frosty landscape stretching for miles, resembling a fairy tale scene.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

