In pics: first working day of 2025 at Khunjerab Pass in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:17, January 03, 2025

A truck drives through the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025.

Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. Thursday is the first working day of 2025 for customs clearance at the pass, which recorded over 60, 000 inbound and outbound passengers in 2024, according to the Khunjerab Customs. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A police officer for border inspection is on duty at the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025.

Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. Thursday is the first working day of 2025 for customs clearance at the pass, which recorded over 60, 000 inbound and outbound passengers in 2024, according to the Khunjerab Customs. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A passenger for Pakistan has his travel documents checked at the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025.

Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. Thursday is the first working day of 2025 for customs clearance at the pass, which recorded over 60, 000 inbound and outbound passengers in 2024, according to the Khunjerab Customs. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A police officer for border inspection checks travel documents on a bus carrying outbound passengers at the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025.

Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. Thursday is the first working day of 2025 for customs clearance at the pass, which recorded over 60, 000 inbound and outbound passengers in 2024, according to the Khunjerab Customs. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A police officer for border inspection (R) helps a passenger fill in information for motor vehicle inspection at the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025.

Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. Thursday is the first working day of 2025 for customs clearance at the pass, which recorded over 60, 000 inbound and outbound passengers in 2024, according to the Khunjerab Customs. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A truck enters China through the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025.

Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. Thursday is the first working day of 2025 for customs clearance at the pass, which recorded over 60, 000 inbound and outbound passengers in 2024, according to the Khunjerab Customs. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo shows the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025.

Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. Thursday is the first working day of 2025 for customs clearance at the pass, which recorded over 60, 000 inbound and outbound passengers in 2024, according to the Khunjerab Customs. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A truck drives through the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025.

Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. Thursday is the first working day of 2025 for customs clearance at the pass, which recorded over 60, 000 inbound and outbound passengers in 2024, according to the Khunjerab Customs. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Passengers wait for clearance at the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025.

Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. Thursday is the first working day of 2025 for customs clearance at the pass, which recorded over 60, 000 inbound and outbound passengers in 2024, according to the Khunjerab Customs. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)