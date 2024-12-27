Interview: Xinjiang sets model in integrating history with modernity, says expert

Xinhua) 09:48, December 27, 2024

BEIRUT, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- "Xinjiang has always intrigued me as a place where cultures meet and histories converge," said Waref Kumayha, president of the Silk Road Institute for Studies and Research, a Beirut-based private organization.

In an interview with Xinhua, Kumayha shared his reflections on his recent visit to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

"I anticipated a region defined by tradition, yet I was welcomed by a remarkable combination of ancient heritage and modern innovation," he said.

As a proponent of cultural diplomacy, Kumayha emphasized the need to share Xinjiang's developmental success and cultural heritage with the Arab world.

"The integration of various ethnic communities and their shared prosperity is a model Lebanon can learn from, given our own diverse religious and cultural landscape," he said.

He cited opportunities for cooperation between Xinjiang and the Arab world, particularly in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and cultural exchange.

During his visit, Kumayha also experienced the vibrant cultural tapestry of Xinjiang firsthand. He recounted a friendly moment spent with a Uygur farmer, Osman Abdullah, in Kashgar.

"Osman welcomed me into his traditional home, where we shared freshly baked naan bread and sweets. It was more than a meal -- it was an authentic glimpse into a life balancing tradition with modernity," he said.

Another highlight was witnessing Uygur folk dances, an art form that resonates deeply with the spirit of the region. "The performances reflected both pride in heritage and optimism for the future," Kumayha said.

Kumayha observed the region's rapid transformation with admiration. "I saw infrastructure projects and urban developments that redefined Xinjiang as an economic powerhouse," he said.

"My role as a writer and researcher is to provide a balanced narrative, countering stereotypes and promoting understanding," he said.

Kumayha revealed plans to document his Xinjiang experience in his upcoming book, "Xinjiang, A Journey into the Manifestations of Beauty, Happiness and Prosperity," which will highlight connections between Chinese and Arab civilizations.

"Xinjiang is not just a story of development; it is a story of cultural crossroads that can inspire a deeper bond between our peoples," he added.

