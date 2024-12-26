Horgos Port facilitates 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 in 2024
This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2024 shows a view of the standard-gage yard of Horgos railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
Drivers of a China-Europe freight train check operational data before departure in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
A driver of a China-Europe freight train checks hardware of the train before departure in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
