Horgos Port facilitates 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 in 2024

Xinhua) 08:23, December 26, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2024 shows a view of the standard-gage yard of Horgos railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2024 shows a China-Europe freight train bound for Kazakhstan passing through Horgos railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Photo by Wang Wenjie/Xinhua)

A China-Europe freight train bound for Kazakhstan passes through Horgos railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Xinhua/Jin Bowen)

A China-Europe freight train bound for Kazakhstan waits for departure at the standard-gage yard of Horgos railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Photo by Wang Wenjie/Xinhua)

A China-Europe freight train passes through an inspection system for large-size containers at Horgos railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Drivers of a China-Europe freight train check operational data before departure in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A driver of a China-Europe freight train checks hardware of the train before departure in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2024 shows a China-Europe freight train bound for Kazakhstan passing through Horgos Port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Photo by Wang Wenjie/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2024 shows a view of the standard-gage yard of Horgos railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2024 shows a view of the load-transfer yard of Horgos railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Horgos Port, a major railway hub in Xinjiang, has facilitated 8,541 China-Europe freight train trips by Dec. 24 this year, according to statistics from the railway department of Horgos Port. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

