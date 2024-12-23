Interview: Xinjiang's development integrates tradition, modernity, says Uruguayan observer

Xinhua) 10:09, December 23, 2024

MONTEVIDEO, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The harmonious blend of tradition and modernity in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has left a lasting impression on Carlos Munoz, president of Uruguay's National Audiovisual Communication Service and director of Canal 5, following his recent visit to the region.

In October, Munoz attended the 6th World Media Summit held in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, and was deeply impressed with the region's rich cultural heritage and rapid development, which he depicted as a "unique integration of diverse traditions."

"What fascinated me most was the connection between the region's historical roots and its transformative development over the past two decades. This development reflects cultural, economic, and environmental values, as well as ethnic integration and substantial investments in human development," he told Xinhua.

"I was truly amazed by many aspects of the region, including its urban development, stunning landscapes, cutting-edge energy and technology initiatives, and the evident innovation applied across industries," he said, highlighting the role of technological advances in fostering cultural integration.

Speaking about the Belt and Road Initiative, Munoz described it as a remarkable achievement of human history, not least in fostering cultural exchange, connection, and trade for centuries. And there is a need to strengthen commercial ties and institutional partnerships between Latin America, notably Uruguay, and Xinjiang for future collaboration, he added.

He encouraged Uruguayans to "experience firsthand the value of a development process like Xinjiang's" and suggested pursuing targeted agreements in cultural, tourism, and agro-industrial sectors.

"There can be no meaningful economic or commercial development without simultaneous progress in culture, tourism, urban planning, architecture, and design," he said.

