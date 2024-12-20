Man creates wall paintings to decorate village in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:32, December 20, 2024

A man named Zhou Tao has added an artistic flair to a village in southwest China's Yunnan Province by adorning the walls of residential houses with beautiful paintings.

Photo shows a wall painting created by Zhou Tao. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Jingdong Yi Autonomous County)

A graduate of Yunnan Arts University, Zhou, from Jingdong Yi Autonomous County in Pu'er city of Yunnan, has been creating diverse wall paintings in Beitun village, Jinping town of the county, since October. His artworks depict themes such as the autumn harvest.

"Look at this painting behind me. I was inspired by the scene I saw when passing by a farmhouse with free-range geese, so I created this painting to showcase the essence of rural life," said Zhou.

Zhou has received praise from the villagers. "The paintings are really beautiful, they have made the whole village more charming and attractive," said villager Zhang Zechang.

Zhou also filmed his paintings and shared them on social media. "I hope more people can see the beauty of my hometown through my videos," he said. Now, Zhou's paintings have become an attraction in the village, drawing many tourists to come and take photos.

Zhou Tao works on a wall painting. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Jingdong Yi Autonomous County)

