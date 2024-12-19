Talented cook from rural China chases painting dream ceaselessly

Liu Tao creates a cold dish at a restaurant in Tsinghua University. (Photo/china.cnr.cn)

Liu Tao, from a village in central China's Henan Province, only completed elementary school. He is a cook specializing in cold dishes at a restaurant in Tsinghua University in Beijing. In addition to his culinary skills, Liu is also a painter and a member of the China Artists Association. His paintings are permanently collected by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and have been exhibited at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters.

Living in a 5-square-meter residence and studio not far from Tsinghua University, Liu's painting talent is what sets him apart and landed him the job as a cook at Tsinghua University. During the day, he prepares cold dishes at the university restaurant. Outside of work, Liu spends most of his time in his studio.

Around the second grade, Liu discovered his love for drawing after seeing an illustration in a textbook. Since then, he started copying various illustrations from books.

By fifth grade, his teacher assigned him to draw on the blackboard. However, he never had a larger canvas to work on. His poor family couldn't support his artistic aspirations or afford to continue his education. After finishing elementary school, Liu began learning how to cook from relatives, as it ensured his livelihood.

Liu Tao draws in his residence. (Photo/china.cnr.cn)

From the age of 16, Liu worked at around 20 hotels in Henan Province. The idea of painting took hold in his mind during those wandering days. Regardless of how tired he was from work, Liu felt at ease only when he picked up a paintbrush.

In 2004, Liu's work took him to Beijing, where he worked as a cook at Beihang University. In his spare time, Liu visited the Panjiayuan antique market and was captivated by paintings from artists like Qi Baishi, Wu Guanzhong, and Vincent van Gogh. This experience opened up a new world for him.

At 23, after more than a decade of painting, Liu was deeply touched and inspired by the excellence of these artists. He wondered how he could achieve a similar level of excellence in his own work.

Photo shows clay dogs on Liu Tao's bookshelf. (Photo/china.cnr.cn)

Using clay from his hometown as paint and a white towel as his canvas, Liu outlined black lines and added colorful hues to create his works.

Photo shows a work by Liu Tao. (Photo/china.cnr.cn)

Photo shows a work by Liu Tao. (Photo/china.cnr.cn)

In 2009, Liu's works caught the eye of Cai Jinsong, the founding curator of Beihang Art Gallery. Impressed, Cai quickly arranged a solo exhibition for Liu, showcasing over 100 pieces, most of which were painted on towels. Liu said that his style finally had a name - line drawing and coloring.

At an art exhibition, Liu came across the impressive works of Du Dakai, a professor of the Academy of Arts & Design of Tsinghua University. Inspired, he applied to the calligraphy and painting study program at Tsinghua University and was accepted in 2016.

Photo shows a work Liu Tao created in 2016. (Photo/china.cnr.cn)

Du Dakai (right) teaches Liu Tao. (Photo/china.cnr.cn)

This gave Liu more opportunities to exhibit his works. His piece "The Five-colored Soil, an Emblem," was showcased at the 7th Beijing International Art Biennale (BIAB) and displayed at the UNESCO headquarters. The work is now permanently collected by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This recognition boosted Liu's confidence in his artistic journey.

Photo shows "The Five-colored Soil, an Emblem," a work by Liu Tao. (Photo/china.cnr.cn)

In 2019, Liu's works gained more recognition, leading to his membership in the China Artists Association. He continued to develop his unique painting style and even published his first picture book that year.

Liu creates cold dishes with the same dedication as painting. His dishes reflect the architecture, landscapes, and culture of Tsinghua University.

Photos show cold dishes created by Liu Tao. (Photo/china.cnr.cn)

When preparing for themed banquets, Liu spares no effort. "Sometimes I brainstorm until one or two in the morning for a set of dishes. I start with a sketch, and only after completing it can I bring the vision to life. Deciding on ingredients, naming the dishes, choosing which Tsinghua landmark to portray, and presenting the dish are all part of the process," he said.

Does Liu ever tire of painting every day? Not in the slightest. He finds it incredibly fascinating.

"I feel a deep sense of contentment when I paint. Inspiration always flows freely, allowing me to infuse anything into my artwork. I have a genuine interest and passion for all things related to painting," said Liu.

