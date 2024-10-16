Young Chinese woman's wall painting studio provides job opportunities for nearly 100 people

Team members from a painting studio founded by Lin Xiaoyan, a 29-year-old woman from Minhou county, Fuzhou city, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, create wall paintings on the outer walls of the police station of Jinshan subdistrict, Cangshan district, Fuzhou. (Photo/Fuzhou Daily)

Lin Xiaoyan, a 29-year-old woman from Minhou county, Fuzhou city, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, has transformed her painting studio into a thriving business that has created job opportunities for nearly 100 people while contributing to rural revitalization in many regions across the country.

Recently, Lin's team has been creating a unique wall painting series on the outer walls of the police station of Jinshan subdistrict, Cangshan district, Fuzhou. The paintings feature various police elements such as police officers, police cars, anti-fraud knowledge, as well as intangible cultural heritage elements like paper-cutting for window decoration. Additionally, they incorporate elements of Fuzhou culture such as jasmine and banyan trees.

The painting series, which showcases the services of police officers and the culture of Fu (blessing), has now taken shape and will soon be unveiled to the public.

"Although exposed to windy and sunny conditions outdoors, the artworks can maintain their color for over five years," Lin said.

The secret to the enduring color of the artworks is the special pigments improved by Lin's team.

Furthermore, the team has innovated how the paintings are presented, creating a new-type of three-dimensional wall painting by embedding green plants or seeds within. The special "wall paintings with life" are rare nationwide.

Creations featuring rural cultural tourism accounts for 60 to 70 percent of the team's total business volume.

"It is our honor to be able to contribute to rural revitalization with our professional expertise," said the team members.

The team has created about 40 wall paintings for Baiyun village, Baiyun township, Yongtai county, Fuzhou city.

Team members from a painting studio founded by Lin Xiaoyan, a 29-year-old woman from Minhou county, Fuzhou city, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, create a wall painting for a village. (Photo/Fuzhou Daily)

A local village official named Huang Ye is full of praise for the team. According to him, the wall paintings created by the team in the village depict scenes of farming culture, local scenic spots, the culture of the She ethnic group, and revolutionary culture, among other themes.

These wall paintings have injected vitality into the once monotonous walls and dull rural scenery, Huang said, noting that some wall paintings have even become popular tourist attractions where young people frequently come to take photos.

Established in 2016 during her sophomore year at Concord University College Fujian Normal University, Lin's studio has provided jobs for nearly 100 people and has achieved an annual turnover of over 10 million yuan ($1.41 million).

According to Lin, she majored in design in the Department of Cultural Industry of Concord University College Fujian Normal University, which is based in Fuzhou.

During her sophomore year, Lin was injured in a car accident and had to take a medical leave from school.

Team members from a painting studio founded by Lin Xiaoyan, a 29-year-old woman from Minhou county, Fuzhou city, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, create a wall painting for a village. (Photo/Fuzhou Daily)

The school and philanthropists sent donations to her during her medical leave, which motivated Lin to start a business to make money using her expertise while giving back to society within her capabilities, Lin recalled.

"My school and my family were very supportive of me," she said.

The school provides rent-free office space for the entrepreneurial team, and her teachers also help introduce clients to the studio.

Over the past few years, Lin's studio has evolved from a small team of four girls, who were her classmates, into a successful business that enjoys a good reputation.

The team recruits students from her alma mater for internships or employment every year.

Lin Xiaoyan, a 29-year-old woman who runs a painting studio in Fuzhou city, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, creates a wall painting. (Photo/Fuzhou Daily)

"About 10 people take internships at Xiaoyan's studio each year. Her experience inspires younger students to boldly start their own businesses," said Luo Yanyun, Lin's entrepreneurship mentor during her university days.

Lin is proud that her studio can help tell beautiful stories of rural areas through wall paintings and create job opportunities for more and more people.

"Our most expensive painting was sold for up to over 100,000 yuan and our business has expanded to Hainan Province and northeast China. We are going to attract more young people to join us and create more value with our creativity and expertise," she said.

