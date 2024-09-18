We Are China

Pic story: inheritor of Jinshi Bogu painting in Luoyang, C China

Xinhua) 08:46, September 18, 2024

Qian Xiayu paints peonies on a rubbing work at the Luoyang Huaxia Rubbing Culture Museum in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li An)

Jinshi Bogu, an intangible cultural heritage of Luoyang, refers to the painting created on the paper already marked with inked characters and patterns that are made with rubbing techniques.

The combination of the characters and patterns, initially engraved on stones or ancient artifacts, with the hand painting images and calligraphy by an artist, represents the integration of the different traditions of Chinese art.

Qian Xiayu, an inheritor of Jinshi Bogu painting, keeps trying with her mentor to apply this traditional technique to various cultural products and daily life objects as Chinese fans and lamps.

Qian Xiayu watches an artwork of Jinshi Bogu painting at the Luoyang Longmen art school in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 11, 2024.(Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Qian Xiayu paints peonies on a rubbing work at the Luoyang Longmen art school in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 11, 2024.(Xinhua/Li An)

Qian Xiayu and her colleague study an artwork of Jinshi Bogu painting at the Luoyang Longmen art school in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 11, 2024.(Xinhua/Li An)

Qian Xiayu uncovers a finished rubbing work at the Luoyang Huaxia Rubbing Culture Museum in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 11, 2024.(Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Qian Xiayu makes a Chinese style fan with the art of Jinshi Bogu painting at the Luoyang Huaxia Rubbing Culture Museum in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 11, 2024.(Xinhua/Li Jianan)

