Dafen Village, China's largest oil painting hub

(People's Daily App) 13:21, July 09, 2024

Located in south China's Guangdong province, Dafen village has grown into China's premier commercial center for oil painting. Over recent decades, Dafen's leading painters have spearheaded a significant shift from mere reproduction on an industrial scale to innovative creation.

