Chinese farmer paints pandas with black wheat
(People's Daily App) 10:21, November 28, 2024
A man from Binzhou, East China's Shandong Province, has gained viral attention on social media for his unique artwork - painting adorable giant panda cubs using black wheat in his courtyard. "If it's not raining, who would want to ruin such a delightful artwork?" one netizen joked.
(Video source: Douyin)
