Journalists experience oil paintings in Dafen Village, China's oil painting hub

Recently, a group of Chinese and foreign journalists from People's Daily Online visited Dafen Oil Painting Village in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, to explore an art oasis in the urban metropolis.

While visiting the village, the journalists were able to paint their own oil paintings under the guidance of local artists. They were also able to browse the village's many art studios and paintings on display.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chengliang)