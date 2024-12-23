Explore an immersive cultural and creative products market at the Xinjiang Library

People's Daily Online) 11:05, December 23, 2024

This photo shows the cultural and creative products market at the Xinjiang Library, in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Han Ting)

From Dec. 15 to 18, the Xinjiang Library in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, hosted a cultural and creative products market as part of the "Inheriting Culture, Nurturing the Mind" initiative. Visitors were able to experience the charm of fine traditional Chinese culture in an immersive setting.

The market brought together national-level cultural creative brands, Xinjiang's unique enterprises, intangible cultural heritage inheritors, and artists. It allowed visitors to enjoy local delicacies, participate in interactive games, and appreciate Xinjiang's distinctive cultural appeal.

The cultural and creative products market offered diverse and unique experiences to people of all ethnic groups, helping them further understand and connect with fine traditional Chinese culture. By promoting cultural exchanges and integration among ethnic communities, the event underscored the role of traditional culture in enriching the soul of the nation, nurturing cultural confidence, and ensuring the continued legacy of Chinese heritage.

This photo shows the cultural and creative products market at the Xinjiang Library, in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Han Ting)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

