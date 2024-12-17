Trending in China | Discovering the vivid Meshrep: Xinjiang's cultural jewel

(People's Daily App) 11:24, December 17, 2024

The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is home to a vibrant tapestry of cultural treasures. Among them, the meshrep stands out as a unique heritage of the Uygur ethnic group. Celebrated for its lively music and spirited dances, meshreps are both entertaining feasts and a cherished tradition passed down through generations.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Feng Qinyuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)