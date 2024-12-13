Home>>
Mounted police patrol Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 14:21, December 13, 2024
In the snowy landscapes of Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, mounted police officers patrol to ensure safety and order, even in challenging winter conditions. Their presence provides reassurance and maintains stability in the area.
