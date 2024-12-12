Rare, widespread snowfall in Taklimakan Desert

(People's Daily App) 16:53, December 12, 2024

The northern edge of the Taklimakan Desert in Xinjiang experienced its first significant winter snowfall on December 10, 2024. The vast expanse of sand has transformed from its usual golden hue to a dreamy white landscape. The snow-covered ridges and dunes resemble a dragon coiled upon the waves. The Taklimakan Desert, located in the Tarim Basin of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the country's largest desert. This arid region is known for its perennial drought and scant rainfall, making snowfalls as extensive as this year's a scarce sight.

(Compiled by Wang Ruofan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)