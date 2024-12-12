Home>>
Rare, widespread snowfall in Taklimakan Desert
(People's Daily App) 16:53, December 12, 2024
The northern edge of the Taklimakan Desert in Xinjiang experienced its first significant winter snowfall on December 10, 2024. The vast expanse of sand has transformed from its usual golden hue to a dreamy white landscape. The snow-covered ridges and dunes resemble a dragon coiled upon the waves. The Taklimakan Desert, located in the Tarim Basin of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the country's largest desert. This arid region is known for its perennial drought and scant rainfall, making snowfalls as extensive as this year's a scarce sight.
(Compiled by Wang Ruofan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: The truth about Xinjiang cotton and tomatoes has always been crystal clear
- Electrical safety knowledge promoted in community in Urumqi
- Robots, plants and photovoltaic panels -- China fortifies "green Great Wall" to contain desert
- Livestock transferred to winter pasture in Xinjiang
- Desert control project in Xinjiang improves farmer's life
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.