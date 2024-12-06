We Are China

Livestock transferred to winter pasture in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 17:03, December 06, 2024

Herders drive livestock on the way to winter pastures on Bayanbulak Grassland in Hejing County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Gao Naqing)

Every season, the livestock are transferred to different pastures, a tradition that also offers a magnificent spectacle to outsiders.

