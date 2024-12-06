Livestock transferred to winter pasture in Xinjiang
Herders drive livestock on the way to winter pastures on Bayanbulak Grassland in Hejing County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Gao Naqing)
Every season, the livestock are transferred to different pastures, a tradition that also offers a magnificent spectacle to outsiders.
Photos
