Xinjiang's major land port reports 10-year high in cross-border passenger trips

Xinhua) 13:22, December 02, 2024

URUMQI, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Jeminay Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has recorded 100,000 cross-border passenger trips this year, a 10-year record high, local officials said on Friday.

As of Friday, the port has seen a 250 percent increase in border entries and exits this year, with a single-day peak of over 700, according to the local border inspection station.

The port is a border crossing between China and Kazakhstan with convenient customs clearance procedures, and it has become a preferred route for cross-border travel with the advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative and the expansion of China's visa-free entry list.

The port offers quality, efficient customs clearance services for travelers. "We continue to optimize and address the challenges in customs clearance to propel high-level opening-up," said Yao Lin, a division head at the border inspection station.

