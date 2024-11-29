Home>>
China's Xinjiang adds airport in Kashgar
(Xinhua) 16:18, November 29, 2024
URUMQI, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw its new airport in Kashgar Prefecture open to traffic on Thursday, according to the regional airport authorities.
It is the region's third Class A general aviation airport, said the Xinjiang airport group.
The Yecheng Mierdai airport, located in Yecheng County, boasts a runway that is 2,000 meters long and 30 meters wide, and a terminal complex with a total area of 3,180 square meters, said the group.
Yecheng County is a transportation hub for the circulation of goods in Xinjiang and southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.
