Feature: Silver-haired educators discover fresh purpose volunteering in Xinjiang

URUMQI, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- For decades, Xu Shuangmin had barely ventured beyond her community, confined to a comfortable 5-km radius in the central city of Wuhan. But at the age of 67, and fresh off her retirement, she stunned everyone with a decision to travel 4,000 km northwest, embarking on a new chapter as a volunteer teacher.

In September 2021, Xu joined a national silver-age teacher action plan, an initiative launched by China's Ministry of Education to tap into the wealth of experience and knowledge of retired educators to boost the educational quality of universities in the western regions. Retiring from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in Wuhan, Hubei Province, Xu started volunteering at the Karamay campus of China University of Petroleum-Beijing in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which has drawn 140 retired teachers like Xu from around the country.

The plan comes as China's population continues to age rapidly. According to the ministry, by 2025, the number of people over 60 in China will exceed 300 million, coinciding with a peak in teacher retirements.

Most of the retired teachers come from the economically developed large cities in the central and eastern regions. However, they were not afraid of Xinjiang's dry climate, sandy weather and relatively modest living facilities. Xu made just one request: to be allowed to cook in the dormitory, because she likes light meals and cannot eat strong-flavored local dishes.

Despite being a volunteer, the teachers work with great energy, rivaling those half their age. Take 63-year-old Zhong Dakang, for instance. He works overtime and is frequently seen engrossed at his office computer throughout the day. Due to his dedication, he often forgets to take his blood-pressure pills.

Chen Xiaohe, 70, is a retired teacher at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. Having difficulty walking following a car accident, he still enjoys standing in front of a class. Chen even stayed at the Karamay campus during the winter and summer vacations, preparing lessons and teaching materials.

He has extended his initial one-year volunteering contract to three years. The praise he received from his students might be the reason behind his decision to extend his stay. The course he teaches -- "Socialist Market Economy" -- has often been lauded for its "clarity" and being "easy to comprehend."

The petroleum university has a history of over 70 years, but its Karamay campus in Xinjiang is relatively new, having only started admitting undergraduates in 2016. When Sun Xudong, a retired English teacher from the university's Beijing campus, arrived in 2020, the Karamay campus had just begun recruiting English majors.

"At that time, the courses, materials and teams were all started from scratch," said 64-year-old Sun, recalling the early busy days in Karamay. He took the lead in making the teaching syllabus, setting up the translation discipline, and managing the recruitment and training of master's students.

"I hope to contribute my efforts to the education here and help more students realize their dreams," Sun said.

"Go where your country needs you the most." This slogan, once a call for the educated youth after the founding of New China in 1949, resonates anew with today's silver-haired educators.

"I initially came to Karamay with the goal of educating students, but over the past three years, I've come to realize that I, too, am learning and growing," Xu said.

The city of Karamay was once a typical desert settlement, but in the past decades, it has been transformed into a thriving oil hub. This achievement can be attributed to the dedication of several generations of oil workers who persevered through supply shortages and harsh weather conditions, devoting their lives to the country's oil industry and local development.

Xu recalled a letter to her elder sister, in which she said that, amidst the strong force-10 winds, and inspired by the determination of the oil workers, she had gained a true understanding of the slogan about going where the country needs you the most.

The term "Silver-haired Power" has emerged as one of China's top 10 buzzwords this year. It means that the vitality of the elderly should not be hindered by aging, as they deserve care and happiness, as well as opportunities to continue making contributions to society.

Xu and other retired teachers are the shining examples of such silver-haired power. While many elderly Chinese people choose to spend their retirement looking after their grandchildren or traveling around the world, they have chosen a different path. By volunteering in Xinjiang, they are employing their wealth of experience and dedication to aid the development and talent cultivation of this remote region.

In the run-up to International Volunteer Day on Dec. 5, the silver-age volunteer teachers have come under the spotlight. In September, China's National Working Commission on Aging has proposed the establishment of a national team of silver-age volunteers, integrating it into the coordinated development of the country's eastern and western regions, while guiding elderly intellectuals to contribute to the economic and social development of less-developed areas.

"I believe that if our parents were alive today and knew that I am volunteering in Xinjiang, they would feel proud of me," Xu said in the letter to her sister.

