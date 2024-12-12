Electrical safety knowledge promoted in community in Urumqi

People's Daily Online) 09:57, December 12, 2024

Staff of the State Grid Urumqi Power Supply Company inspect electrical safety in a community, Dec. 1. (Photo/Ding Rui)

On Dec. 1, staff from the State Grid Urumqi Power Supply Company visited Jiaheyuan community to raise awareness about electrical safety among residents.

To ensure reliable electricity access for local households, the company has integrated power supply assurance with a networked service model. They proactively inspected for common electrical issues, such as aging or loose internal wiring and malfunctioning circuit breakers, and have developed a troubleshooting manual for residents.

Additionally, the staff conducted door-to-door outreach during repair visits, teaching residents basic electrical safety knowledge and emergency response skills, including first aid for electric shocks.

Using their everyday work experiences, the staff explained and demonstrated solutions for minor issues such as power outages, tripped circuit breakers, and loose wiring connections. They also guided residents in hands-on practice to ensure they could handle these problems independently.

Furthermore, the team provided a detailed demonstration of CPR techniques for electric shock emergencies to enhance residents' safety awareness.

One resident, Li Zhuzhu, expressed her gratitude: "I didn't know much about electrical safety before. Today, the staff not only checked my home's wiring and appliances but also taught me a lot of useful tips. I'm really thankful!"

As of now, the State Grid Urumqi Power Supply Company has conducted 11 sessions on electrical safety, addressing 14 specific issues for residents.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)