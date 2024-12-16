We Are China

Stunning light pillars light up sky in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 13:46, December 16, 2024

Natural light beams illuminate the night sky in Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Min Yong)

"Light pillars" are a rare optical illusion caused by falling ice crystals that reflect sources of light on the ground.

Natural light beams illuminate the night sky in Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Min Yong)

Natural light beams illuminate the night sky in Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Min Yong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)