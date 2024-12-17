Sand dunes turned to winter wonderland after snow in Xinjiang
Snow turns sand dunes into a winter wonderland in the Huludao Scenic Area, the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Yu Zhipeng)
Huludao, or Calabash Island, named for its shape, sits along the eastern edge of the Taklamakan Desert, where the Tarim River winds through sands, creating an approximately 133-hectare oasis.
