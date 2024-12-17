We Are China

Sand dunes turned to winter wonderland after snow in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 14:09, December 17, 2024

Snow turns sand dunes into a winter wonderland in the Huludao Scenic Area, the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Yu Zhipeng)

Huludao, or Calabash Island, named for its shape, sits along the eastern edge of the Taklamakan Desert, where the Tarim River winds through sands, creating an approximately 133-hectare oasis.

Snow turns sand dunes into a winter wonderland in the Huludao Scenic Area, the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Yu Zhipeng)

Snow turns sand dunes into a winter wonderland in the Huludao Scenic Area, the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Yu Zhipeng)

Snow turns sand dunes into a winter wonderland in the Huludao Scenic Area, the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Yu Zhipeng)

Snow turns sand dunes into a winter wonderland in the Huludao Scenic Area, the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Yu Zhipeng)

Snow turns sand dunes into a winter wonderland in the Huludao Scenic Area, the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Yu Zhipeng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)