New air route links China's Xinjiang, Belarus' Minsk

A promotion meeting on a new air route linking Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Minsk, capital of Belarus, is held in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

URUMQI, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A new air route linking Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Minsk, capital of Belarus, was launched on Monday, according to Xinjiang airport authorities.

This is the first air route launched in China by Belavia Belarusian Airlines. The new service will be operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, initially offering one round-trip flight per week.

The new air route is expected to strengthen connections between western China and Eastern Europe, fostering greater cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, the digital economy, technological innovation and green development, according to Xinjiang Airport Group Co., Ltd.

Since the beginning of the year, Urumqi International Airport has introduced seven new international passenger routes and expanded air connections with three countries, including one route operated by an overseas airline. The airport now serves a total of 21 international passenger routes, facilitating both entry to and exit from China, the company said.

Flight B2752 of Belavia Belarusian Airlines is pictured at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2024. (Xinhua)

