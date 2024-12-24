37th Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Expo begins trial operation in China's Harbin

Xinhua) 08:49, December 24, 2024

Sculptors work on a giant snow sculpture at the 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2024. The 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo began its trial operation here Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit the 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2024. The 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo began its trial operation here Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 23, 2024 shows a giant snow sculpture at the 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo began its trial operation here Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

In this aerial drone photo, sculptors work on a giant snow sculpture at the 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2024. The 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo began its trial operation here Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

In this aerial drone photo, tourists visit the 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2024. The 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo began its trial operation here Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A tourist poses for a photo in front of a snow sculpture at the 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2024. The 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo began its trial operation here Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 23, 2024 shows a snow sculpture at the 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo began its trial operation here Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

In this aerial drone photo, tourists visit the 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2024. The 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo began its trial operation here Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A tourist poses for a photo with a snow sculpture at the 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2024. The 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo began its trial operation here Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)