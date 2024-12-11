Harbin Ice-Snow World under construction in Heilongjiang, NE China

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The construction of the Harbin Ice-Snow World is in full swing with more than 10,000 workers participating and nearly 1,000 units of machinery deployed. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows laborers working at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The construction of the Harbin Ice-Snow World is in full swing with more than 10,000 workers participating and nearly 1,000 units of machinery deployed. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 8, 2024 shows the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The construction of the Harbin Ice-Snow World is in full swing with more than 10,000 workers participating and nearly 1,000 units of machinery deployed. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 8, 2024 shows the construction site of an ice slide of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The construction of the Harbin Ice-Snow World is in full swing with more than 10,000 workers participating and nearly 1,000 units of machinery deployed. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 8, 2024 shows the construction site of the main tower of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The construction of the Harbin Ice-Snow World is in full swing with more than 10,000 workers participating and nearly 1,000 units of machinery deployed. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Laborers collect ice cubes at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. The construction of the Harbin Ice-Snow World is in full swing with more than 10,000 workers participating and nearly 1,000 units of machinery deployed. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A laborer cuts an ice cube at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. The construction of the Harbin Ice-Snow World is in full swing with more than 10,000 workers participating and nearly 1,000 units of machinery deployed. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Laborers collect ice cubes at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. The construction of the Harbin Ice-Snow World is in full swing with more than 10,000 workers participating and nearly 1,000 units of machinery deployed. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Laborers work on a snow sculpture at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. The construction of the Harbin Ice-Snow World is in full swing with more than 10,000 workers participating and nearly 1,000 units of machinery deployed. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

