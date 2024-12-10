Ice collection season starts in Harbin, NE China

Xinhua) 09:02, December 10, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a worker collecting ice from the Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the ice collection season starts, ice cubes are being cut out and elevated from the frozen Songhua River for scenery building at tourist attractions cross the city. The most prominent one of them is the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park in the city that enjoys great popularity every winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers collect ice from the Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. As the ice collection season starts, ice cubes are being cut out and elevated from the frozen Songhua River for scenery building at tourist attractions cross the city. The most prominent one of them is the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park in the city that enjoys great popularity every winter. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

