In pics: giant snowman at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a giant snowman at the entrance square of the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
"Mr. Snowman", the first giant snowman of this winter in Harbin, with a height of 20 meters and made with 4,000 cubic meters of snow, was finished at the Sun Island scenic spot on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a giant snowman at the entrance square of the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
"Mr. Snowman", the first giant snowman of this winter in Harbin, with a height of 20 meters and made with 4,000 cubic meters of snow, was finished at the Sun Island scenic spot on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Visitors pose for photos with a giant snowman at the entrance square of the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024.
"Mr. Snowman", the first giant snowman of this winter in Harbin, with a height of 20 meters and made with 4,000 cubic meters of snow, was finished at the Sun Island scenic spot on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Visitors pose for photos with a giant snowman at the entrance square of the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024.
"Mr. Snowman", the first giant snowman of this winter in Harbin, with a height of 20 meters and made with 4,000 cubic meters of snow, was finished at the Sun Island scenic spot on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a giant snowman at the entrance square of the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
"Mr. Snowman", the first giant snowman of this winter in Harbin, with a height of 20 meters and made with 4,000 cubic meters of snow, was finished at the Sun Island scenic spot on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A visitor poses for photos with a giant snowman at the entrance square of the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024.
"Mr. Snowman", the first giant snowman of this winter in Harbin, with a height of 20 meters and made with 4,000 cubic meters of snow, was finished at the Sun Island scenic spot on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Photos
Related Stories
- Giant snowman heralds Harbin's winter tourism season
- 5th ice collecting festival kicks off in Harbin, NE China
- NDRC voices support extending Harbin’s visa-free transit policy to 144 hours
- Northeast China's ice-and-snow attractions gear up for winter tourism surge
- 26th Harbin Ice-Snow World to begin construction
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.