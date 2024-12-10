In pics: giant snowman at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin

Xinhua) 09:06, December 10, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a giant snowman at the entrance square of the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

"Mr. Snowman", the first giant snowman of this winter in Harbin, with a height of 20 meters and made with 4,000 cubic meters of snow, was finished at the Sun Island scenic spot on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

