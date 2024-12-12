Harbin Ice and Snow World unveils tower design

14:30, December 12, 2024 By Zhou Huiying ( Chinadaily.com.cn

On Tuesday, the 26th Harbin Ice and Snow World released the design of the main attraction - a tower called Love among Asia - to raise hype ahead of the park's seasonal opening.

According to Harbin Ice-Snow World Co, the tower layout draws inspiration from the official emblem of the Olympic Council of Asia.

The tower's core maintains a radiant sun shape, representing the vigorous development of Asia and Asian sports. The structure is surrounded by a dragon and an eagle, symbolizing East Asia and Central and West Asia, respectively. Their appearance together expresses unity and common development among Asian countries.

The tower's main body is composed of staggered ice columns, creating a visual effect of ascending levels.

Designers also made innovations in lighting technology, using a full-color variable lighting linkage control system.

Via preset programs and wireless cloud platform control of color and mode changes, it is anticipated to make for a stunning visual.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)