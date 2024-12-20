Cross-Strait youth bond over thrill of snow and ice in Harbin

HARBIN, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Young people from across the Taiwan Strait gathered in northeast China to foster mutual understanding and strengthen friendships as the Cross-Strait Youth Ice and Snow Festival kicked off in Harbin on Thursday evening.

More than 1,300 people attended the opening ceremony, including a delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang.

During their stay, the visiting youth will dive into the excitement of winter sports, tour sports venues and engage in vibrant exchanges while immersing themselves in the joy of snow and ice.

Following the opening ceremony, 40 short videos created by youth from both sides of the Strait were showcased. These films captured the dynamic growth across the mainland, highlighted the deep historical and cultural connections between the two sides, and shared heartfelt stories of youth exchanges.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, expressed his hope that Taiwan compatriots, including the youth, will work with people from the mainland to bring both sides of the Strait closer.

Youth is the future, Ma said, calling for collective efforts to work toward a promising future for cross-Strait development.

