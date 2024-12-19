Mainland calls for active cross-Strait exchange, cooperation

Xinhua) 09:01, December 19, 2024

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, meets with Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang, and representatives of guests from Taiwan in Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 18, 2024. Song conveyed greetings from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, to the guests, who are here to attend a cross-Strait youth snow and ice festival, on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

HARBIN, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland official called for active exchange and cooperation between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, making the remarks when meeting with guests from Taiwan on Wednesday.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, met with Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang, and representatives of guests from Taiwan in Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Song conveyed greetings from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, to the guests, who are here to attend a cross-Strait youth snow and ice festival.

He called on people on both sides of the Strait -- all of whom are Chinese -- to prioritize the future of the country and the interests of the nation, uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference.

He also urged people to work together to improve cross-Strait relations, maintain peace and stability in the Strait, and pursue national rejuvenation.

Expressing his gratitude for Xi's greetings, Ma said that people on both sides of the Strait -- all of whom are members of the Chinese nation -- should uphold the 1992 Consensus, oppose "Taiwan independence," expand exchange and cooperation, and work together to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

