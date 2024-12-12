Mainland willing to explore new paths for cross-Strait financial integration in Kinmen: spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland is willing to explore new paths and new models of financial integration across the Taiwan Strait in Kinmen, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference. Recently, a Chinese Kuomintang party legislator proposed setting up banking and securities operations in Kinmen to turn the island located off the coast of Fujian Province into a pilot region for financial integration between Taiwan and the mainland.

In response, Zhu said the mainland is willing to work with Kinmen compatriots to explore new paths and new models of financial integration and tap new opportunities arising from the mainland's financial reforms.

A 2023 circular on supporting making Fujian a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development has highlighted a multi-tiered cross-Strait financial market and innovative methods for social capital cooperation, she said.

The document also called for enhanced exchanges between Xiamen, a coastal city in Fujian Province, and Kinmen, Zhu added.

