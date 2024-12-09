Business leaders discuss strengthening cross-Strait industrial chains

XIAMEN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- More than 700 people from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan gathered on Monday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, to discuss strengthening cross-Strait industrial chains.

The 2024 annual conference of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit, which opened on Monday, received a congratulatory letter from top political advisor Wang Huning.

On behalf of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee, Wang congratulated the convocation of the conference and sent regards to members of the summit and all attendees.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, reaffirmed the mainland's support for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises, encouraging them to take an active part in Chinese modernization and benefit from the mainland's development.

Wang reiterated the mainland's commitment to upholding the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, its firm opposition to "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference, and its dedication to fostering cross-Strait economic and cultural collaboration as well as integrated development in various fields.

Wang lauded the summit's role in uniting business leaders across the Taiwan Strait, urging attendees to enhance exchanges, promote high-quality economic cooperation, and contribute to the growth of the Chinese economy.

Wang also called on entrepreneurs on both sides of the Strait to work together toward national reunification and rejuvenation.

